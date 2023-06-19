WWE has internally decided the winners of Money in the Bank 2023 matches - Reports

Money in the Bank is one of the more popular premium live events as WWE Superstars compete in two high-stakes ladder matches at the show. The latest reports state that the creative team has already picked the winners of the men's and women's matches, respectively.

Rumors recently circulated that WWE had still not decided on the superstars to capture the coveted MITB briefcases. Ringside News, however, shot down the claim and mentioned, via its sources, that the promotion picked the winners three weeks back.

"We were told that "the decision was made about both winners over three weeks ago," reported RSN.

We can confirm that those winners were actually decided on 3 weeks ago.

While the names of the chosen talents weren't revealed, three superstars from the men's side of things have emerged as the favorites. It was noted that LA Knight, Damian Priest, and "another unnamed superstar" were discussed as potential victors of the WWE Money in the Bank contract.

The unnamed superstar reportedly even has backstage support and could surpass Knight and Priest to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank. As of this writing, despite the winner apparently being locked in, there are no hints about who would prevail in the women's contest.

What to expect from the WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches?

As confirmed by WWE after several qualifying matches, six superstars will contest in the yearly ladder match. Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, LA Knight, and Damian Priest have booked spots in the ladder bout. However, there is a possibility of a seventh surprise entrant being added to the mix.

Logan Paul's upcoming RAW return has given rise to speculation that WWE could place him in the MITB match and even book him to win the entire thing. Is he the unnamed superstar mentioned above? Only time will tell. Rest assured, this year's match does not feature a former world champion, but it will still provide fans with some memorable spots and moments.

As for the ladies, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY are the five superstars currently scheduled to be in the match. Raquel Rodriguez and Trish Stratus will battle for the final position in the six-woman showdown. On SmackDown, The Role Model will put her MITB ladder match spot on the line against Shotzi.

Who are you rooting for in both matches? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

