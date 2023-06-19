Absent WWE star breaks silence ahead of his highly anticipated return 

Fans eagerly await the return of YouTuber turned-pro wrestler Logan Paul, as he has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. He has now commented on his upcoming return.

The 28-year-old star's latest match took place on his birthday. At WrestleMania 39, he lost to current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a well-received contest.

On this week's RAW, Paul will return to the company after it was announced last week. Earlier today, The Maverick took to Twitter to hype his arrival, simply saying, "I'm back."

Check out the tweet below:

The reason behind Paul's RAW appearance has not yet been made clear. Meanwhile, many fans speculate if he will announce himself as a surprise participant in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Logan Paul praises a fellow WWE performer

Like Paul, another big star from the entertainment world who has made a name for himself in WWE is renowned rapper Bad Bunny.

On an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul praised Bunny's remarkable in-ring skills. He further highlighted that the Puerto Rican had been delivering stellar performances despite not having an athletic background.

"This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete. I was an athlete first," Paul said. "I didn't box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there, and he crushes it." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Check out the full video below:

Bad Bunny stole the show last month at Backlash in Puerto Rico as he defeated his former ally, Damian Priest. The two squared off in a highly entertaining San Juan Street Fight.

Which celebrity has had the greatest match in WWE history? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes