"He should win it too" - Fans speculate on the identity of a surprise 7th member in the Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The bout always has, in recent years, (barring 2022), featured six competitors each for the men's and women's match. Fans, however, wouldn't mind seeing a seventh member being added and have already revealed who they'd like to see amongst the men.

WWE has already confirmed five superstars for Money in the Bank, with the final spot to be decided on the upcoming RAW episode.

The company has two world championships again, increasing the significance of the MITB contract following a hard brand split. While WWE has put together entertaining Money in the Bank ladder showdowns with six wrestlers, including a surprise entrant at the last moment will be an effective creative strategy to gain more traction.

Twitter user NSAStevens brought up the possibility and mentioned four names who could be the seventh man. Many liked the idea of Ilja Dragunov potentially winning the briefcase to cash it on Gunther.

The option of Drew McIntyre returning as a heel has received a lot of support as it makes sense from a business perspective with the next PLE happening in London.

Out of the replies, Logan Paul was a hot favorite to get a shot in the Money in the Bank match, with a handful of people also backing him to win.

You can check out the reactions below:

NSAStevens @NSAStevens If WWE adds a surprise 7th Man to the Men’s Money in the Bank match this year, who should it be?



(Doesn’t have to be pictured below) If WWE adds a surprise 7th Man to the Men’s Money in the Bank match this year, who should it be?(Doesn’t have to be pictured below) https://t.co/huGD5VpzxL

AE Shark (The Don) 🦈 @AENITRO @NSAStevens I don’t like Logan but I actually would find it entertaining if he entered the match I don’t like Logan but I actually would find it entertaining if he entered the match @NSAStevens 😂 I don’t like Logan but I actually would find it entertaining if he entered the match

Adzter @Adzter961



If it wasn't in the UK I'd say Drew or Logan. @NSAStevens It's in the UK so Drew. That would get such a big pop if it happened.If it wasn't in the UK I'd say Drew or Logan. @NSAStevens It's in the UK so Drew. That would get such a big pop if it happened.If it wasn't in the UK I'd say Drew or Logan.

Who are the six WWE Superstars set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank 2023 match?

Following an eventful Night of Champions show, WWE announced the MITB qualifying matches and has seemingly wasted no time filling all the spots.

Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakakura were the first to book themselves for the MITB as they defeated The Miz and Bronson Reed. The incredibly popular LA Knight beat Montez Ford on the SmackDown episode on June 2nd, while Butch and Santos Escobar won their respective qualifying bouts on the June 9th episode.

The sixth spot will be contested between Riddle and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW.

Are you satisfied with the current lineup, or should WWE consider adding a seventh face? Let us know in the comments section below.

