  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW star has a special request for The Rock after his unexpected move

Former AEW star has a special request for The Rock after his unexpected move

By Sujay
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:03 GMT
The Rock is a WWE legend. (Image credits: wwe.com)
The Rock is a WWE legend (Image credits: wwe.com)

A former AEW star has a special request for The Rock after he unexpectedly wore a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. The Final Boss' move pleasantly surprised many fans.

Ad

Joey Janela is one of the most well-known wrestlers on the independent circuit. After working for AEW from 2019 to 2022, he currently performs for Game Changer Wrestling, DEFY, and more.

The People's Champion recently surprised everyone with an Instagram post where he was seen wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. In response, Janela had a request for the legend, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey that message.

Without wasting much time, the former AEW star wrote that he hoped to see The Brahma Bull in a Combat Zone Wrestling shirt next.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I wanna see The Rock in a CZW shirt next!” Janela posted.

You can view his tweet here.

Ad

Former WWE star thinks John Cena will fight The Rock in WWE again

Tino Sabbatelli has opined that The Final Boss will fight John Cena in WWE again. The former rivals put their differences aside when they came together to take out Cody Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cena and Rocky are now part of the same team and are seemingly working in tandem to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes. However, Tino Sabbatelli thinks that there is a match between the two waiting to happen. On his Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE star said:

Ad
“Do you think it could possibly, you know, obviously, The Rock gave him like a little cutthroat in the ring, do you think maybe they're setting up a Rock [vs.] John Cena big match again?”

Despite being on the same team for WrestleMania 41, the two megastars share a storied history. A miscommunication or misstep could very well lead to their third singles match in the future.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications