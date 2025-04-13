Former AEW star has a special request for The Rock after his unexpected move

A former AEW star has a special request for The Rock after he unexpectedly wore a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. The Final Boss' move pleasantly surprised many fans.

Ad

Joey Janela is one of the most well-known wrestlers on the independent circuit. After working for AEW from 2019 to 2022, he currently performs for Game Changer Wrestling, DEFY, and more.

The People's Champion recently surprised everyone with an Instagram post where he was seen wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. In response, Janela had a request for the legend, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey that message.

Without wasting much time, the former AEW star wrote that he hoped to see The Brahma Bull in a Combat Zone Wrestling shirt next.

Ad

Trending

“I wanna see The Rock in a CZW shirt next!” Janela posted.

You can view his tweet here.

Ad

Former WWE star thinks John Cena will fight The Rock in WWE again

Tino Sabbatelli has opined that The Final Boss will fight John Cena in WWE again. The former rivals put their differences aside when they came together to take out Cody Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cena and Rocky are now part of the same team and are seemingly working in tandem to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes. However, Tino Sabbatelli thinks that there is a match between the two waiting to happen. On his Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE star said:

Ad

“Do you think it could possibly, you know, obviously, The Rock gave him like a little cutthroat in the ring, do you think maybe they're setting up a Rock [vs.] John Cena big match again?”

Despite being on the same team for WrestleMania 41, the two megastars share a storied history. A miscommunication or misstep could very well lead to their third singles match in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More