WWE might be setting up a massive match for John Cena at SummerSlam vs. huge legend, says ex-star

John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition in WWE by the end of this year. A former superstar of the global juggernaut recently suggested the company might be planning a huge match for The Franchise Player at SummerSlam later this year.

The 47-year-old legend turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He then aligned himself with The Rock against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Leader of the Cenation is now set to challenge The American Nightmare for the title at WrestleMania 41. Although Cena and The Final Boss seem to be on the same side at the moment, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli and former WWE star Mandy Rose wondered if the two legends' relationship would soon change.

Speaking on their Power Alphas podcast, Sabbatelli questioned whether the Stamford-based company might be planning another match between Cena and The Rock. The two have already exchanged victories twice at prior WrestleManias. Rose disclosed that she could see that happening. The former NXT Women's Champion pointed out that the square-off could take place at SummerSlam in August, stating that it would be "cool":

"Do you think it could possibly, you know, obviously, The Rock gave him like a little cutthroat in the ring, do you think maybe they're setting up a Rock [vs.] John Cena big match again?" Sabbatelli said.

"I could see that for sure, yeah," Rose replied. "Like at SummerSlam would be sick. Yeah, that would be really cool."[14:01 - 14:17]

Check out their interaction in the video below:

Tino Sabbatelli thinks John Cena will turn babyface again before retiring from WWE

On the same episode of the Power Alphas podcast, Tino Sabbatelli discussed the future of John Cena on his Farewell Tour. He speculated that Cena would not retire as a heel.

Instead, the former NXT Superstar claimed The Franchise Player would turn babyface again before hanging up his boots.

"I don't know how to say this. I think John Cena has been such a legend for so long that we're all intrigued on his heel turn but, for me personally, it's like, I think he turns back. I don't know about WrestleMania, but I think [before he ends his Farewell Tour]. Yes, because he kinda gave this whole thing, this is, like, his last run; why would you be like the greatest babyface? So, I think there's gonna be some sort of twist at WrestleMania. I mean, this is my prediction," he said.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently predicted that The Rock would return at WrestleMania 41 to play a role in Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

Please credit Power Alphas and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use either quote from the first part of this article..

