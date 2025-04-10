Absent 8-time WWE Champion will make his return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, says Matt Morgan

A massive name is currently absent from WWE television. However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted he would return later this month at WrestleMania 41.

Before Elimination Chamber, The Rock appeared on SmackDown to ask Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become a 'corporate champion' in return for making all his dreams come true. When The American Nightmare turned down the offer at the premium live event, The Final Boss gave a signal to the Men's Elimination Chamber winner John Cena to attack him. The two legends and Travis Scott beat up the 39-year-old champion, revealing their new alliance.

While Cena and Rhodes had multiple face-to-face confrontations over the following few weeks ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41, the eight-time WWE Champion and board member of TKO, has been absent from TV. He was barely even mentioned in their promos. Nevertheless, Morgan predicted on the Gigantic Pop podcast that The Final Boss would make his comeback at The Show of Shows.

"I'll be shocked if The Rock is not part of it. I do think he'll have something to do with it," Morgan said. [48:00 - 48:04]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ex-WWE writer also believes The Rock will return at WrestleMania

On his Before My Head Explodes podcast, former head writer for the Stamford-based company Vince Russo also discussed The Rock's status. He predicted that The Final Boss would return at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran suggested the eight-time WWE Champion would make his comeback during Rhodes' title match against Cena at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss plays a role in the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More