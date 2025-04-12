John Cena's Farewell Tour will witness another huge twist after unexpected heel turn, says ex-WWE star

John Cena unexpectedly turned heel during his ongoing final run as an in-ring competitor in WWE. Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli recently predicted another twist in The Franchise Player's Farewell Tour.

Ad

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old legend returned to express his desire to win his 17th world championship before retiring. After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, he claimed it would be best for business if he headlined WrestleMania, vowing to break his and Ric Flair's record for the most world title reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company. Cena earned his opportunity to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. However, he surprisingly turned heel and aligned with The Rock after the match.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his and Mandy Rose's Power Alphas podcast, Sabbatelli predicted that Cena's final run would witness another twist that would see The Franchise Player turn babyface again.

"I don't know how to say this. I think John Cena has been such a legend for so long that we're all intrigued on his heel turn but, for me personally, it's like, I think he turns back. I don't know about WrestleMania, but I think [before he ends his Farewell Tour]. Yes, because he kinda gave this whole thing, this is, like, his last run; why would you be like the greatest babyface? So, I think there's gonna be some sort of twist at WrestleMania. I mean, this is my prediction," he said. [12:35-13:08]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

John Cena will lose to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. gave his prediction for the upcoming clash between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 65-year-old predicted that The American Nightmare would retain his title in Las Vegas.

Ad

"I have thought that and thought that and thought that from the beginning but something in my gut tells me Cody could retain. Well, and I'll tell you why. I think John Cena is really giving back to the business," he said.

Ad

Magnum T.A. also stated that John Cena probably does not care about winning his 17th world championship or breaking the record.

Please credit Power Alphas and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More