Cody Rhodes must avoid taking massive step in his WWE career after WrestleMania 41, says analyst

Cody Rhodes has arguably been the biggest babyface in WWE since returning in 2022. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently warned against The American Nightmare undergoing a character change.

On a recent episode of his Notasm Wrestling podcast, a fan suggested a scenario to Roberts where Rhodes loses the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania. The fan proposed that The American Nightmare turns heel following a rematch against The Franchise Player at SummerSlam later this year. However, the 41-year-old analyst disagreed with the idea.

The WWE personality stated that although Rhodes would be a great heel, he should not make the unexpected turn. He pointed out that there is currently no reason for him to take that step:

"I don't think Cody should be a heel. I can't make that more clear. I understand how cool it would be. I understand that Cody would be great at it. I understand that it would be one of those great, you know, character swings. There is no reason for Cody Rhodes to be a heel right now. It is so rare air for somebody to be a babyface on the level that Cody Rhodes is a babyface. And to maintain it for so long as he's maintained it, and to maintain it with a cross-section of the audience the way he's maintained it with a cross-secion of the audience," he said.

Roberts claimed fans would feel it when The American Nightmare's tenure as a babyface had run its course. He added that it would then be the perfect time for the company to turn him into a villain:

"You don't just take a babyface that appeals to literally the entire audience and is able to keep that appeal going for three years and just throw it out because you watch the show, The Boys. When the babyface run is over, the babyface run will be over and we'll know it and it will be time. But until it's time, there is no reason to turn Cody Rhodes heel." [1:24:54 - 1:25:54]

Cody Rhodes will get destroyed at WrestleMania 41, predicts ex-WWE star

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE Superstar Francine discussed the anticipated clash between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.

The Queen of Extreme predicted that The Franchise Player would destroy The American Nightmare and walk out of Las Vegas with his 17th world championship:

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has also claimed Cena must come out on top at this year's Show of Shows.

