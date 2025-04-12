Unexpected result to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 41 match predicted by veteran

John Cena will attempt to capture his 17th world title when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted an unexpected end to the anticipated square-off.

Ad

Cena earned his shot at the title by winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber. That same night, the Leader of the Cenation turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare, aligning himself with The Rock. The 47-year-old legend has since vowed to end Rhodes' title reign and retire with the championship, ruining wrestling for the WWE Universe.

Over the past several weeks, many experts speculated that Cena would leave Las Vegas victorious. Although Magnum T.A. initially thought the same, he recently revealed on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast that he has changed his mind, predicting that The American Nightmare would retain at the Show of Shows:

Ad

Trending

"I have thought that and thought that and thought that from the beginning but something in my gut tells me Cody could retain. Well, and I'll tell you why. I think John Cena is really giving back to the business. Like, he could have like taken a little easy peasy lane and done his little cutesy tour and gone around and high-fived everybody and kissed babies and, you know, made his paydays and done his thing, and, you know, no harm, no foul," he said. [41:57 - 42:05]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The wrestling veteran pointed out that he believes Cena does not really care about winning his 17th world championship and breaking the record, claiming that The Franchise Player might even rather Randy Orton be the one to break it:

"But to take this path that he's done, you know, and realizing it's all business, but to try to make something that good, I don't think he's got any desire, first of all, of working a day after this is all over with in the ring. I don't think his body is really digging the pounding that it once was. And I think he's really giving back. I don't really think he cares about breaking the record or being the one to break it. He might rather Randy Orton come along and break the record." [41:57 - 43:17]

Ad

Ex-WWE writer thinks John Cena must win at WrestleMania

On his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

He claimed The Franchise Player must defeat The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41:

"In my opinion, there's no way in the world John Cena cannot go over. That is my opinion. But who knows, who knows what they're going to do," he said.

Ad

Ad

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel later this year. He urged the 39-year-old not to take that step.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More