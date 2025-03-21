John Cena won't win his 17th world title for a major reason unless one thing happens, says WWE legend

John Cena aims to win his 17th world championship before retiring from in-ring competition in WWE. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently disclosed that he does not think The Franchise Player would achieve that goal unless one thing happens.

The 47-year-old returned earlier this year to kick off his farewell tour. He is set to hang up his boots by the end of 2025. Since his comeback, The Cenation Leader has been vocal about his desire to win his 17th world title and break the record he holds alongside Ric Flair for most world championship reigns recognized by WWE.

The villainous Cena will get a massive opportunity next month when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer was asked whether he felt Cena would win his 17th world championship. The wrestling legend surprisingly said the company would not put the title on The Franchise Player due to him being on his final run.

"[Do you think he's going to win that 17th world championship?] No, no, absolutely not. Yeah, for me, like, I don't see that for a company moving forward, especially this is his last round. Now, of course, we're like what, three weeks away or something like that from 'Mania. A lot of things can happen because, you know, this promo that he just put out there, it had stirred a lot of people up. It stirred a lot of people up that all and every podcast is talking about it, including ourselves," he said.

Rikishi pointed out that things could change if Cena changed his mind about hanging up his boots after WrestleMania, possibly due to his positive experience as a heel.

"And so, you know, things can change. This might be something as they might be picking up momentum with John Cena being this heel and it just might like what we call, good for business. You know. I mean deals can probably take place within a matter of three weeks because we can talk about this is his last run tour, but who knows? Maybe two weeks out from WrestleMania something happens. Now, it becomes like, okay, lights something up underneath John, like, 'You know what? I'm having fun doing this.'" [11:26 - 12:35]

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message to John Cena after his first heel promo

Last Monday on RAW, John Cena cut his first promo since turning heel at Elimination Chamber. The legend claimed he was in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe, accusing his fans of being awful to him. Cena added that he was breaking up with them.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer sent a message to The Franchise Player, claiming he sold out.

"Well, you sold out. You sold out. And if you wonder why and all the fans across the world are just, you know, booing you and just disappointed, well, look at yourself in the mirror, John. You look and, you know, you broke a lot of kids, you know, you broke a lot of their hearts and even grown adults, you know, even divorced women. There were a lot of heartbroken people," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena succeeds in leaving Las Vegas with the coveted Undispited WWE Title.

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

