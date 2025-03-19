Next step for John Cena after his confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW predicted by veteran

John Cena is set to appear on WWE RAW next week after his confrontation with Cody last Monday on the red brand. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted what the Franchise Player could do next.

Ad

The 16-time world champion returned to RAW last Monday after turning heel earlier this month at Elimination Chamber. The 47-year-old told the fans he was breaking up with them, accusing them of abusing him for over two decades. He was then confronted by his WrestleMania opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare told The Franchise Player that he wanted to face the old John Cena at WrestleMania, not a "whiny b*tch."

Ad

Trending

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. claimed that the 16-time world champion must prove to Rhodes that he is still the ferocious John Cena of the past, suggesting that The Franchise Player get in the ring and demonstrate that to his opponent by destroying another superstar:

"That's why I was talking about he needs to work because I think the next thing he needs to be, you know, because Cody was basically dishing the fact that he's just become a, you know, whining whiner and that he's not the ferocious John Cena of the past. And I, you know, I think he would want to say, 'You know, you think I missed a step? I'm gonna show you exactly where I'm at. And by the way, I got a dance card with so and so tonight and you're gonna see who you're getting in the ring with in WrestleMania. Something like that," he said. [24:26 - 25:06]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE employee wants John Cena and Cody Rhodes to avoid physical altercations until WrestleMania

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci reviewed John Cena's promo and confrontation with Cody Rhodes on RAW on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast.

The former floor manager, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, claimed the two WWE Superstars must not get physical until their clash at the Show of Shows:

Ad

"They should never touch, Coach. These guys should not have physcial altercation, anything going on, not until WrestleMania. That story has to be told. They should not have physicality at all every time they go one-on-one," he said.

Ad

John Cena's last one-on-one match came in November 2023 when he lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if The Franchise Player has a singles match before WrestleMania.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback