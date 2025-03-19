One thing must not happen between Cody Rhodes and John Cena before WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE employee

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes confronted his WrestleMania 41 challenger John Cena last Monday on RAW. While addressing the segment, the former employee of the Stamford-based company Tommy Carlucci claimed one thing must not happen between the two superstars ahead of The Show of Shows.

The Franchise Player turned heel earlier this month after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He brutally assaulted The American Nightmare after the latter refused to sell his soul to The Rock. Last Monday on RAW, Cena cut his first heel promo. He was then confronted by the 39-year-old champion, who called him a "whiny b*tch." However, the face-off did not turn physical.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci claimed Cena and Rhodes must not put their hands on each other until WrestleMania 41:

"They should never touch, Coach. These guys should not have physcial altercation, anything going on, not until WrestleMania. That story has to be told. They should not have physicality at all every time they go one-on-one," he said. [30:29 - 30:42]

Magnum T.A. wants John Cena to destroy a top WWE star before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

On Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. discussed John Cena and Cody Rhodes' storyline following their confrontation last Monday on WWE RAW.

The 65-year-old proposed that the former 16-time World Champion face and destroy a top WWE Superstar before squaring off against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. He suggested Cena's potential opponent could be a main event-level performer like Damian Priest.

"Next, I think we need to see him in a match against somebody who's somebody and have him just be a vicious, flippin' destroyer. That to me is what would take it to the next level. We see a level of physicality out of him with a name. I don't know who it would be but I mean somebody high up on the ladder, maybe a Damian Priest. Somebody like that. And have him just not be a cowardly heel, be a vicious, maniacal, you know, try to take somebody out in their career kinda heel. But he needs the right person to have that match with to take him up to yet another level," he said.

Magnum T.A.'s co-host, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, recently predicted that The Rock would interfere to cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if his prediction comes true.

