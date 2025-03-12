4 Things Rikishi can do in WWE if he returns

The Bloodline story has been going on in WWE for over four years now. With the return of Roman Reigns on this week's RAW and The Rock's alignment with the heel version of John Cena, we might be seeing more layers added to this story.

There has been a lot of heat between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa as of late following Solo's loss to Roman in Tribal Combat earlier this year. Amid all this chaos, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi might return to calm things down.

Let's take a look at four potential directions for Rikishi if he makes his return to WWE:

#4. Rikishi could fix the new Bloodline and become its Wiseman

The new Bloodline has been facing many issues ever since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix this past January.

Solo was absent from WWE for a while. However, he returned last month and attacked Cody. That said, ever since his return, The Street Champ has been facing a lot of issues with Jacob Fatu.

Hence, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi might make his return and try to fix these issues in the new Bloodline. He might also make himself the Wiseman of this new Bloodline.

#3. He could be confronted by Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill returned to WWE during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PLE earlier this month. The Glow attacked Naomi, revealing the real-life Bloodline member as the one who attacked her. The two have now entered into a feud after The Glow admitted to Bianca Belair that she was indeed the mystery attacker.

Naomi is the wife of Rikishi's son Jimmy Uso. After Jade attacked Naomi, the Samoan legend came out in support of his daughter-in-law on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. Later, Jade responded to the veteran on X. If Rikishi returns to the company, he may get confronted by The Storm.

#2. He could appear alongside Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso shocked the world by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The YEET Master will now face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. With fans behind him, Jey will be taking the YEET Express with him to The Show of Shows.

To support him, Jey's father might return to accompany him to the ring at WrestleMania. The Samoan legend might even celebrate with him if the OG Bloodline member manages to slay The Ring General.

#1. The Samoan legend could align with The Rock

The Rock stirred up the whole build to WrestleMania 41 earlier this month when he helped John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Final Boss has chosen The Franchise Player as his new corporate champion. Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All this April.

In a massive twist, Rikishi might return to the Stamford-based company to take part in this storyline. Fans may initially think that he will assist The American Nightmare. However, the veteran can shock the world by selling his soul to The Final Boss.

