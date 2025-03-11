Jade Cargill fires back at Rikishi for supporting Naomi's attack

Jade Cargill fired back at WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi today for supporting Naomi during her betrayal. The Glow took responsibility for Cargill's attack this past Friday night on SmackDown after the former AEW star returned to attack her during the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Rikishi is the father of Jimmy Uso, who is married to Naomi in real life. The veteran shared a clip from his Off The Top podcast on his Instagram story today, revealing that he will be supporting Naomi throughout this situation. Rikishi suggested that Cargill made a mistake by putting her hands on his daughter-in-law.

The 32-year-old responded to the legend today on X and claimed that she didn't care what he had to say. She added that Naomi deserved everything that was coming to her, and you can check out the NSFW message by clicking here.

I don’t give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI ! Your “daughter” was dead wrong and she’s going to get everything coming to her b**** a**!" wrote Jade Cargill.

Bianca Belair was in a tag team with Jade Cargill when she was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match at WrestleMania. The 35-year-old will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows next month.

Former WWE manager reacts to Naomi admitting she was behind Jade Cargill's attack

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Naomi admitting she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill last year on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell noted that the veteran's reason for the attack made sense. The veteran stated the 37-year-old wanted the former TBS Champion out of the way so she could be in a tag team with Bianca Belair.

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she (Jade) was in the way of her and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."[From 24:46 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill has not competed since the November 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see how she goes about getting her revenge on Naomi on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

