Naomi sends a bold four-word message to Jade Cargill after being revealed as her attacker

This past Friday on SmackDown, Naomi admitted that she was the mystery attacker who had ambushed Jade Cargill back in November. On X, she sent a four-word message to The Storm, taking a dig at her.

Ad

Cargill was found unconscious in the parking lot during an episode of the blue brand last year. The attack forced her to sit on the sidelines for several months and also saw her miss the 2024 Women's WarGames Match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The 32-year-old returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, attacking her former ally. Naomi was once again on the receiving end of a beatdown by Storm on SmackDown after the former confessed to Bianca Belair that she was the mastermind behind the attack.

Ad

Trending

On X, the 37-year-old superstar called Jade Cargill "A Bit*h" in a response to Jade's own post on X calling herself "That B*tch:"

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"You are A BIT*H," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X here.

Ad

Sam Roberts believes Jade Cargill will slowly turn heel

Sam Roberts believes Jade Cargill will eventually turn heel. He also claimed that Bianca Belair being a heel wouldn't be justified.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Cargill would sneakily beat Naomi, planting the seeds for a potential heel turn for The Storm. He said:

"There is something about Bianca Belair that is—even though she has this superhuman ability, she just comes across as a genuine person that people love. It would be difficult for me to justify why you would make her a villain," Sam Roberts said. "I feel like seeing Jade do something sneaky to beat Naomi and then have a slow heel turn. You could say Jade is justified in her feelings because she was put on the shelf, right? But I feel like that anger, that lust for revenge, you could twist that."

Ad

Cargill vs. Naomi hasn't been made official yet. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is set to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback