Jade Cargill's attacker being revealed as 37-year-old star was a big surprise to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill's attacker was finally revealed on WWE SmackDown this week. The revelation came to light after Naomi admitted to attacking the former women's tag team champion, much to the shock of Bianca Belair.

Ad

Jade Cargill made her return to WWE PLE at Elimination Chamber. The Storm took out Naomi in the opening minutes of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, rendering her unable to compete.

During the latest edition of BroDown Live for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell reacted to the segment between Naomi, Belair, and Cargill. The former WWE manager said he was surprisesd to hear the 37-year-old- star's confession.

"You know, it did surprise me when she (Naomi) said yeah, 'I did it.' I thought she was going to say, 'I didn't do it. I didn't do it all. Tell me the truth.' I thought they were going to milk that a little bit. But she came out, and she said, 'Okay, I did it.'"

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Mantell continued:

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she (Jade) was in the way of her (Naomi) and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."[From 24:46 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Naomi's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, went on to win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 41. Will Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill reconcile? It remains to be seen.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback