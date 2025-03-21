"Look at yourself in the mirror" - Rikishi sends message to John Cena following WWE RAW promo

John Cena cut his first heel promo this past Monday on WWE RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent The Franchise Player a message while addressing the segment.

The 47-year-old turned heel earlier this month after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber and securing an Undisputed WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania 41. He shockingly attacked his Show of Shows opponent Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock. Last Monday, Cena returned to RAW to address his actions, claiming he was breaking up with the WWE Universe, accusing them of being abusive and awful to him for over two decades.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed Cena's promo, sending the 16-time world champion a message asking him to look himself in the mirror and claiming he sold out:

"Well, you sold out. You sold out. And if you wonder why and all the fans across the world are just, you know, booing you and just disappointed, well, look at yourself in the mirror, John. You look and, you know, you broke a lot of kids, you know, you broke a lot of their hearts and even grown adults, you know, even divorced women. There were a lot of heartbroken people," he said. [2:46 - 3:14]

John Cena should not cut another promo until WWE WrestleMania 41, says veteran

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne discussed what John Cena's next step should be. He claimed the 47-year-old must not address the WWE Universe again until WrestleMania.

Instead, the 76-year-old suggested The Franchise Player should continue to "kick the cr*p out of somebody" in the next couple of weeks:

"He's gotta really hammer somebody. He doesn't need to talk anymore. Let Cody do the talking. You know, John can have one before the last match but, you know, a couple weeks of him just kicking the cr*p out of somebody would be the best thing and then refuse to talk to the people and walk out," he said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently claimed Cena would become more popular than ever towards the end of his current run despite turning heel. It will be interesting to see how fans react to The Franchise Player in the coming weeks.

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

