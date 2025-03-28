Will John Cena retire as a heel? WWE Hall of Famer gives his take

John Cena has turned heel on his final run in WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed whether he believes The Franchise Player would retire as a villain.

After his run as The Doctor of Thuganomics, Cena turned babyface and worked as a good guy for over 20 years. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly against turning the 47-year-old heel. However, the 16-time World Champion finally made that turn under Triple H's creative leadership.

At Elimination Chamber, Cena joined forces with The Rock and destroyed his WrestleMania opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The veteran has since told the fans that he had broken up with them, accusing them of being abusive to him for many years.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked whether he believes Cena would end his final run as a heel. The former RAW General Manager disclosed that he does not:

"[There's no way he retires as a heel, right, Eric?] I don't think so. A) I don't think so. And b) it would be so easy to tell that story and it would be such a good story to tell. I mean, redemption, that's we all as a culture now, not just as wrestling fans, but we all love to see the rise and we can't wait till they fall. That's the journey and it follows that path," he said.

The wrestling legend pointed out that he hopes the Stamford-based company books Cena in such a story, stating that it would be "cool":

"I mean, that's storytelling, redemption. That's what a redemption story is. Falling from grace and finding redemption. That's been the premise of so many stories since the beginning of storytelling time. So, anytime you can figure out a way to apply that to any story, but particularly professional wrestling, I think it's a cool thing. So, I hope they find it," he said. [From 00:18 to 01:19]

Check out the video below:

WWE analyst suggested a scenario where John Cena would retire as a heel

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts speculated that John Cena would turn babyface again before hanging up his boots by the end of this year.

However, the 41-year-old also proposed a scenario where Cena could retire as a heel after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and dropping it again to The American Nightmare in December:

"I mean, he could retire as a heel, and Cody Rhodes wins the title back in December. But, you know, I see his last match with him as a babybace, and he says, 'Thank you!''' he said.

It would be interesting to see what Triple H and his creative team have in store for John Cena on his farewell tour.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

