Former AEW star takes a cheeky dig at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

A former AEW star has taken a witty dig at the company's new signee, Mercedes Mone. The talent in question is Joey Janela.

The Bad Boy was one of the earliest signees of the Jacksonville-based promotion. He put on impressive showings against several top AEW stars, including Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. The 34-year-old competed primarily on AEW: Dark and Dark Elevation.

Janela departed the Tony Khan-led promotion on May 1, 2022, after his contract expired. Since then, he has appeared in GCW and DDT Pro-Wrestling. He recently shared an unexpected comment regarding former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone.

The CEO made her much anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite: Big Business. She also opened the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Taking to X/Twitter, Joey Janela re-tweeted to make a humorous observation about fans and their response to the former IWGP Women's Champion.

"True AEW fans when Mercedes Mone comes on the screen," wrote Janela.

AEW star Willow Nightingale teased a heel turn on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone shocked the world when she made her first appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17, 2023. Mone would proceed to have an eventful tenure in the Tokyo-based promotion, including a brief run as IWGP Women's Champion.

In May 2023, the 32-year-old star participated in a tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion at the pay-per-view Resurgence. Despite advancing to the finals, Mone ended up losing the bout to AEW star Willow Nightingale after sustaining a major injury during the match.

Following a lengthy recovery period, Mercedes Mone officially became All Elite on Dynamite: Big Business. She addressed her unfinished business with the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner and even saved Nightingale from an assault from Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

The former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion seemingly planned to return the favor on the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite, coming out to rescue Mone from a two-on-one assault from the TBS Champion and her partner. Towards the end of the segment, the lights dimmed, allowing Hart and Blue to escape.

When the lights came back on, however, Willow Nightingale was seen wielding the steel chair she had brought with her as if to hit The Boss. She dropped the chair upon being noticed by Mone, who confronted her about her possible betrayal before leaving the ring.

Nightingale and Statlander came up short in their Street Fight against Skye Blue and Julia Hart on Rampage, which aired live after Dynamite.

Thoughts on Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling so far? Sound off!

