Former AEW star takes hilarious dig at Shane McMahon's reported lack of earnings in the event of a WWE sale

Shane McMahon departed WWE in 2022 after just one stint at the Royal Rumble, where he was reported to have clashed with his father, Vince McMahon. Now, with the company potentially for sale, Shane O'Mac stands to gain possibly nothing from its purchase, much to the excitement of former AEW star Big Swole, it would seem.

McMahon had an interesting exit from his father's company. Various tales have emerged regarding his infamous Rumble antics, where he looked to stand toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar and entered at an unplanned moment. He was certainly well compensated for the cameo, reportedly earning over $800,000, but is no longer a part of the company. To kick off 2023, the previously retired Vince also returned as Executive Chairman of the Board, citing the need to find a buyer for the company.

It has been reported that with an $8bn sale, Vince would earn $2.5bn, his daughter Stephanie would make the next most sizeable portion at $170.8m, then wife Linda McMahon would make $50.3m. Triple H is projected to make $8.3m, while other executives such as Nick Khan, Frank Riddick, and Kevin Dunn are reportedly expected to make more than the WWE CCO.

Finding some hilarity in the fact that he seemingly wouldn't get a cut of his family's empire, Big Swole posted the comment "here comes no money" to Twitter. It was, of course, a riff on Shane's theme song, which opens with "here comes the money."

"Here comes no moneyyyy," said Big Swole via Twitter.

Triple H assumed control of the creative aspect of WWE when his father-in-law retired in the summer. He has remained in creative control despite Vince's return, with his comeback thus far purely to the Board of Directors.

AEW President Tony Khan is interested in the purchase of WWE

Of all the potential buyers that have been earmarked since Vince McMahon's return, perhaps the most shocking - and intriguing - has been the fact that Tony and Shahid Khan were in the pool of potential buyers.

TK has affirmed the interest himself, explaining that he would be interested in the process.

"I don't know exactly what will happen there. I've been told, and I think they've said publicly, that there may be a sale process. If there is a sale process, certainly I'm interested in it and potentially being involved in it. We'll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they'll let get involved in it. Certainly, I'm interested in it very much." (H/T Fightful)

Tony and Shahid Khan opened AEW together in 2019, the younger Khan has since added Ring of Honor to his portfolio, purchasing it in 2022.

Do you miss Shane McMahon in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

