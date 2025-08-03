Former AEW star takes a subtle shot at CM Punk after Seth Rollins ruins his moment at SummerSlam

After Seth Rollins took away CM Punk's moment at WWE SummerSlam Night 1, an ex-AEW star took a shot at the Second City Saint. The star recalled a moment featuring Punk from years ago.Former AEW star Matt Hardy has taken a massive dig at CM Punk. The latter challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025. Following a hard-hitting battle, the Best in the World finally managed to capture the world title in WWE for the first time since 2013.However, Seth Rollins showed up and ruined Punk's moment after revealing that he was not injured. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and snatched the world title away from the Second City Saint. Following the shocking moment, Matt Hardy recalled how Punk cashed in on his brother, Jeff Hardy, right after he won the World title back in 2009.Matt also thanked Seth Rollins for avenging his brother after over fifteen years by cashing in on Punk at SummerSlam while sharing the clip from Extreme Rules 2009 on X:&quot;Yo @WWERollins… Thank you for avenging my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND tonight at #WWESummerSlam! @WWE&quot; Matt wrote.Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what's next for CM Punk after the major upset.