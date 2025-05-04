Former AEW star will no longer answer to previous name; says he "died" the day he left Tony Khan's company

AEW has seen several major departures over the last few years, and one of the company's former stars has now taken on a new life. Fuego Del Sol has announced that his former name is dead, and he's now going by KJ Orso.

Ad

Fuego Del Sol was a fan favorite in AEW, although he never found much success. Despite being good friends with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, his contract was not renewed, and he departed Tony Khan's promotion in July 2023.

The 29-year-old recently unmasked and is now going by his real name, KJ Orso. In a fiery promo on X/Twitter today, he set fire to his Fuego mask and said that the luchador had died the day he entered free agency. Despite Orso's best efforts to keep the persona on life support, he ultimately decided to put the mask away for good.

Ad

Trending

"Can you imagine getting swept up in a groundswell of love and support, to be co-signed by some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, to have millions witness you achieve your dreams on national television, just to be regulated to a sidekick loser who was slowly forgotten about and let go? Fuego Del Sol is dead. But Fuego Del Sol did not die when this mask came off, oh no. He died on July 1, 2023, when he became a free agent," said Orso. [From 0:42 to 1:16]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol thanks fans for their support

Before the emergence of KJ Orso, many fans thought Fuego Del Sol had retired from active competition. When a luchador loses their mask, it sometimes means the end of their career, and for a short time, it seemed that was the case with the former AEW star.

After unmasking and leaving his boots in the ring, he took to X/Twitter to thank fans for all their support. He also claimed that "Fuego is done," as seen in his post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Fuego Del Sol does indeed seem to have finished up his career, KJ Orso has now been unleashed on the wrestling world. Whether he climbs to even greater heights remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More