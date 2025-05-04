Former AEW star will no longer answer to previous name; says he "died" the day he left Tony Khan's company

AEW has seen several major departures over the last few years, and one of the company's former stars has now taken on a new life. Fuego Del Sol has announced that his former name is dead, and he's now going by KJ Orso.
Fuego Del Sol was a fan favorite in AEW, although he never found much success. Despite being good friends with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, his contract was not renewed, and he departed Tony Khan's promotion in July 2023.
The 29-year-old recently unmasked and is now going by his real name, KJ Orso. In a fiery promo on X/Twitter today, he set fire to his Fuego mask and said that the luchador had died the day he entered free agency. Despite Orso's best efforts to keep the persona on life support, he ultimately decided to put the mask away for good.
"Can you imagine getting swept up in a groundswell of love and support, to be co-signed by some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, to have millions witness you achieve your dreams on national television, just to be regulated to a sidekick loser who was slowly forgotten about and let go? Fuego Del Sol is dead. But Fuego Del Sol did not die when this mask came off, oh no. He died on July 1, 2023, when he became a free agent," said Orso. [From 0:42 to 1:16]
Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol thanks fans for their support
Before the emergence of KJ Orso, many fans thought Fuego Del Sol had retired from active competition. When a luchador loses their mask, it sometimes means the end of their career, and for a short time, it seemed that was the case with the former AEW star.
After unmasking and leaving his boots in the ring, he took to X/Twitter to thank fans for all their support. He also claimed that "Fuego is done," as seen in his post below:
While Fuego Del Sol does indeed seem to have finished up his career, KJ Orso has now been unleashed on the wrestling world. Whether he climbs to even greater heights remains to be seen.