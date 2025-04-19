Former AEW star leaves boots in the ring, could retire at the age of 29

AEW has been the flagbearer of an alternative wrestling culture since its inception in 2019. Several names have performed for the company over the years. This includes many masked individuals. While some are still signed to them, others are no longer with the company.

A 29-year-old masked American wrestler, Fuego Del Sol, was briefly an All Elite Wrestling star. He was signed to the company from 2021 to 2023. He was a fan favorite and delivered exceptional performances every time he entered the squared circle. Interestingly, at a recent GCW event, Sol unmasked himself and teased retirement.

At GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, Fuego locked horns with Atticus Cogar in a Mask vs. GCW Career Anything Goes match. This bout was almost 18 minutes long, and it ended with the former AEW star's defeat. Fuego respected the stipulation and removed his mask. Furthermore, he removed his boots and left them in the ring, hinting that he was retiring from in-ring competition.

A few hours ago, the 29-year-old spoke about his actions on X.

"11 Years… Ups. Downs. Everything in between. I’ve been selfish and doing this for me. Now it’s time to focus on my family and feeding them. I left everything I had left in the ring… including my boots. From the bottom of my heart… Thank you all for everything. Fuego is done!" he wrote.

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol previously expressed interest in commentary and managerial roles

In a 2022 interview with The AJ Awesome Show's AJ Awesome, Fuego revealed that he loved being involved in the wrestling business. Furthermore, he said that he wanted to try his hand at commentating, managing, and training.

"I’m going to manage people; I’m going to commentate; I’m going to be a trainer. I want to train wrestlers eventually. I can see myself doing all facets of wrestling," he said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

During his AEW stint, the 29-year-old locked horns with popular names, such as Powerhouse Hobbs, HOOK, Killswitch, and more.

