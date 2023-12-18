Former AEW talent comes to the defense of WCW veteran after Tony Khan calls him "irrelevant"

Tony Khan has a lot of fans on his side after calling out a WCW veteran on social media, but a former AEW talent has come to the defense of said veteran.

During the most recent edition of AEW Collision, Khan asked his fans on Twitter how they felt about the show. Former WCW star Disco Inferno responded by saying that he felt like the show needed a reset, implying that he wasn't a fan of what he was watching.

Khan decided to fire back at the former WCW, calling him an 'irrelevant parasite,' which many All Elite Wrestling fans found hilarious.

But one person who has decided to defend Disco Inferno is not only a former WCW star but someone who has briefly worked with Tony Khan. Taking to social media, Crowbar released a lengthy video message where he admitted that he isn't friends with Disco but did say that he was over during his peak years.

Tony Khan recently revealed a new championship

While the male AEW roster has a variety of championships to fight for, the female roster has the Women's and TBS Titles. However, that wasn't the case for Ring of Honor, as Athena has been acting as the Women's Champion, which was the only title the company had for its female roster...until now.

At the recent ROH tapings that took place on the same day as the "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Collision, Tony Khan unveiled the Ring of Honor Women's World Television Championship.

The new title will act as a secondary belt for the ROH women's division in the same way that the TBS Championship acts as a secondary title for the AEW women's division. There is no word on how the first champion will be determined, but stay tuned, as Khan will most likely have a few tricks up his sleeve.

