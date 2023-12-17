"An irrelevant parasite"- Tony Khan berates 56-year-old wrestling veteran in an unexpected tweet

Tony Khan isn't afraid to let his Twitter fingers run wild, especially when it comes to defending his beloved promotion. A 56-year-old wrestling veteran recently found himself on the receiving end of a brutal, yet eloquent roast by the AEW boss.

Glenn Gilbertti is best known to wrestling fans as former WCW star Disco Inferno. Nowadays, the retired performer offers his take on the pro wrestling business on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, alongside co-host Konnan.

Gilbertti has received a fair amount of flack for his wrestling opinions over the years, a point Tony Khan decided to drive home when responding to the veteran's comment on X.

After Disco Inferno stated that AEW's shows "need a reset", Tony Khan replied with what might just be his sharpest rebuttal in recent times:

"The belief that you're an irrelevant parasite unites the entire pro wrestling community," TK posted.

If there is any truth to Khan's sentiments, and a shared dislike of Disco Inferno was what it took to dismantle the oftentimes toxic tribalism between wrestling fans, then perhaps Glenn Gilbertti is the martyr the industry never knew it needed.

Financial woes reportedly trouble Tony Khan and AEW

As a young promotion, it is imperative that AEW continues to make notable profits each year. As much as fans may enjoy the product, keeping their bottom line in the green is the only way to ensure that the promotion will continue to exist for years to come.

The company may have taken a step backward in this regard this year, as Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics estimated that AEW could record a net loss of $34 million in 2023.

Because All Elite Wrestling is not publicly traded, it is rather difficult to verify these claims. Nonetheless, this could be worrying times for Tony Khan, and he may need to look to adopt a new strategy to avoid any sort of similar reports coming out this time next year.