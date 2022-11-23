Former AEW talent recalls almost signing with WWE in light of his explosive rant about Tony Khan's promotion (Exclusive)

AEW has seemingly been embroiled in a silent war with WWE ever since the promotion was first launched in 2019. Recently, former All Elite enhancement talent Tamilian Vineesh opened up about his experience in both promotions after his fiery rant about CM Punk.

Vineesh is likely most recalled by wrestling fans for the leaked video of him accusing Punk of being racist towards him. The star later clarified his statement and slammed whoever leaked the video. However, he seems to have maintained his stance on Punk.

During his appearance on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Tamilian Vineesh recalled meeting Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.

"It was my dream to step inside the WWE Performance Centre. But guess what? I got a tryout. I got a chance to meet Shawn Michaels, and I once or twice I was invited to do NXT, SmackDown. I even met the creator of WWE, Vince McMahon. I got a chance to talk to him, he was one of the nicest [people]. He didn’t have to. My experience with WWE was amazing." (17:55 onward).

Despite his poor experience in AEW, Vineesh seems to have had a far better experience within WWE. Could the star return to the Triple H-led promotion and use this angle in his character?

Tamilian Vineesh seems not to be bothered by burning bridges with AEW

Like most fans today, the current age of wrestlers were once fans of the sport. Tamilian doesn't seem to be any different, as he highlighted meeting some of the biggest names in WWE.

During the same appearance on WrestleBinge, the star recalled meeting Bret Hart and Scott Hall.

"People told me – after the videos came out – ‘Oh, man, you’re gonna burn the bridges.’ Listen, I don’t really care, I did more than I ever wanted in my life, I met my heroes. I met Bret The Hitman Hart, I took a picture with him. I met Scott Hall twice, an awesome, fantastic human being!" (17:15 onward).

It remains to be seen where Vineesh will end up when it comes to his wrestling career, but it doesn't seem like there's a way back to AEW for the star.

