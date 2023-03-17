Former AEW talent signs with rival promotion

A former AEW star has signed an exclusive deal with rival promotion IMPACT Wrestling. The talent is none other than KiLynn King, who has been making a name for herself as a free agent in various promotions over the last few years.

During the pandemic, King had five matches on Dynamite. She debuted on Dark in May 2020 and made her TV debut on July 2020. She competed in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in September 2021 and returned on August 17, 2022, losing to Toni Storm. KiLynn later became a regular on "NWA Powerrr," fighting for the NWA World Women's Championship multiple times.

During an interview with Steve Fall on "Ten Count," the former AEW star announced that she had signed an exclusive deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

The 31-year-old wrestler has aligned with Taylor Wilde to form The Coven. The duo defeated The Death Dollz and won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the March 16, 2023, episode of Impact!

KiLynn King's signing with IMPACT Wrestling is a significant move for both the wrestler and the promotion. She has proven herself to be a talented wrestler in various promotions and is expected to make a mark in the Knockouts division of IMPACT Wrestling.

Several AEW stars allegedly want to leave the promotion

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, several AEW wrestlers are unhappy with their booking and wish to leave the company. This news comes as a blow to the promotion that has gained significant popularity since its inception in 2019.

Dave Meltzer has criticized Tony Khan for allowing wrestlers to express their dissatisfaction live on television during a recent promo segment on Dynamite featuring Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and MJF.

“With the whole thing of Darby Allin talking about, ‘All these guys complain, all these guys wanna leave’ and everything like that. Okay, that’s true, but to talk about it on your own television show, basically by doing that, you’re telling people you’re the secondary company. We’ve seen this since May when this really started happening, and it’s done the company no good,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

The fact that several wrestlers are reportedly unhappy with their booking is a challenge for Tony Khan.

