Former AEW TNT Champion makes surprising comeback at All Out 2023

An injured AEW star, who had been sidelined for over a year due to injury, made his surprise return during the Zero Hour pre-show of the All Out pay-per-view. The star in question is Scorpio Sky.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson, who had been out for months due to a forearm injury, made his return. His match against Ricky Starks was made official for the All Out PPV.

Meanwhile, another major star, Scorpio Sky, who is a former TNT Champion, made his comeback during the Zero Hour of All Out.

Sky surprised everyone by entering the Over The Budget Battle Royal during the All Out Zero Hour pre-show. The battle royal was conducted with the cause of charity, as the winner will be donating $50,000 to the charity of their choosing.

Scorpio Sky had already made his return earlier this year but was sidelined once again due to injury. Nevertheless, the former TNT Champion is reportedly cleared to compete now and will look to make an immediate impact on the roster.

