Former AEW TNT Champion returns after 658 days; new alliance confirmed

A two-time former TNT Champion finally made his AEW return after nearly two years on the latest episode of Collision. The star also confirmed a brand new alliance upon his return.

Ad

Scorpio Sky has finally returned after months of anticipation alongside Christopher Daniels. Sky has been All Elite since 2019 and has won the World Tag Title along with two TNT Titles during his tenure. However, the 42-year-old had not competed on AEW television programming since his last match in September 2023.

On the most recent edition of Collision, Scorpio Sky made his blockbuster return by answering Max Caster's open challenge with Christopher Daniels by his side. Sky managed to squash Caster within minutes in his return match to put the entire roster on notice.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over a month ago, Tony Khan was asked about the status of Scorpio Sky during the Double or Nothing 2025 post-show media scrum. Khan addressed that Sky was looking for his return, and that they'd had a lot of talks regarding some creative ideas as well.

It seems that the conversations finally came to fruition with the former TNT Champion's return on Collision. Fans will have to wait and see what Khan has in store for Scorpio Sky upon his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!