Former AEW Women's Champion asks 33-year-old to send her address to CM Punk

CM Punk was a controversial figure in AEW, with his off-screen shenanigans being just as widely discussed as his on-screen work. Though he longer works for the promotion, Danhausen recently shared a picture on X, also known as Twitter, saying he received as many as fourteen cheeseburgers from Punk. This elicited a hilarious response from Nyla Rose, who asked Danhausen to send The Second City Saint her address so he could send cheeseburgers for her, too.

CM Punk's time with All Elite Wrestling ended in August when he was fired from the promotion following a backstage scuffle at All In 2023. Since then, there's been much speculation about what lies ahead for him. While some believe the former AEW Champion could be on his way to WWE, others aren't as optimistic.

Amid this, Danhausen got the fans buzzing when he shared a picture of a bag containing cheeseburgers outside his residence. He claimed that it was a gift from Punk. Many thronged to the comments section, one of them being Nyla Rose.

Check out her tweet below:

"Give him my address and tell him I like bacon on mine," tweeted Rose.

Expand Tweet

Danhausen was also quick to respond to Rose:

"It is done," tweeted Danhausen

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff doesn't think CM Punk is The Devil in AEW

One of the biggest mysteries in AEW currently is the identity of The Devil. Some fans have wondered if it was Punk behind the mask. On his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff slammed this rumor, saying it was bull***. Bischoff added that this could be true only if AEW planned the angle meticulously for months:

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what lies ahead for CM Punk, it's safe to say fans would continue to speculate and discuss the infinite possibilities until things become clear.

Do you ever see Punk returning to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here