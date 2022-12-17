Former AEW Women's Champion comes out in support of Mandy Rose after WWE release; calls her racy content "not a bad thing"

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has extended her support to Mandy Rose following her WWE release.

Mandy Rose was the NXT Women's Champion for a record-breaking 400-plus days before dropping the belt to Roxanne Perez on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. Shortly after, the former champion was released with her explicit content reportedly cited as the reason for the release.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists It is believed Mandy Rose was fired by WWE without being given the option to take down the stuff that was considered to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract and tone down her site.



- WON It is believed Mandy Rose was fired by WWE without being given the option to take down the stuff that was considered to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract and tone down her site. - WON https://t.co/nSxRnmcNLz

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, La Mera Mera praised the former WWE star for improving inside the ring and developing as a professional wrestler.

"Times are changing, and a lot of things are changing,” Thunder Rosa said. “I mean, we know when we sign our contracts and when they give us certain parameters that we have to follow them. And we choose to do certain things, and sometimes we push the envelope, but I don’t want people to take away all the work that Mandy has done in the ring and how much she advanced in her ring skills and everything else as a professional wrestler."

Thunder Rosa added that pursuing other monetary ventures is not a bad thing.

"And having other ventures, like monetary ventures, is not a bad thing. I don’t think that." (H/T WrestleZone)

Thunder Rosa called former WWE star Mandy Rose a wonderful athlete

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



“If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000% Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will.”



- Tommy Dreamer

(via Busted Open Radio) IMPACT interested in bringing in Mandy Rose ??“If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000% Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will.”- Tommy Dreamer(via Busted Open Radio) IMPACT interested in bringing in Mandy Rose ?? 👀“If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000% Impact would love to have her. Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will.”- Tommy Dreamer(via Busted Open Radio) https://t.co/94qqRJ7eO6

Thunder Rosa was not finished praising the former Fire and Desire member. The Mexican star stated that she felt that her release was unfortunate. Rosa concluded by appreciating Mandy's dedication to all her monetary ventures.

“I don’t want that to take that away because she is an athlete. She’s a wonderful athlete. She’s dedicated to what she’s done. And it’s unfortunate that she was released, and I literally was sending her an Instagram message before I heard any of the news, and I feel so stupid afterward."

Thunder Rosa has been out of action for a long time. She was the AEW women's champion, but before her match against Toni Storm, she was injured. The Australian star was crowned as the Interim Champion instead.

However, when Jamie Hayter won the title, she was crowned as the only champion. Once Thunder Rosa returns, it is likely that she will go for the title she never lost. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose could potentially show up in Tony Khan led company once her non-compete clause expires.

