Former AEW Women’s Champion proposes match against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:46 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
AEW star teases facing Mercedes Mone (Image source-Mercedes and the AEW star on X and allelitewrestling.com)

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been seemingly called out for a match by a former champion in AEW. The star has not been on TV for quite some time now.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose seemingly wants to face Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door this year. Rose has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since the promotion's inception in 2019. The 42-year-old star has been off TV for months, and her last televised match happened to be in November 2024.

Amid her lengthy absence, Nyla Rose has called out The CEO. Taking to X, Mercedes asked the fans who they wanted to see her wrestle at the Forbidden Door 2025 event later this month. Nyla took notice of Mone's question and replied with a funny GIF, implying she wants to face Mercedes at the event.

Wrestling veteran called out Mercedes Mone for not showing up in AEW regularly

Mercedes Mone has not been on TV since losing her first AEW singles match at All In: Texas to Toni Storm. Amid her absence, Mone is traveling the world and recently won another title in Poland, taking her tally up to eight titles across various promotions. However, wrestling veteran Konnan called out Mone for her absence.

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Mercedes should show up on TV every week if she is being paid so much money, while comparing her with the NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne:

"I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl, who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not," Konnan said.
Meanwhile, The CEO is slated to return to TV next week on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what's next for her.

Edited by Arsh Das
