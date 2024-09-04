  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former AEW Women’s World Champion recently contemplated retirement at only 29 years of age

Former AEW Women’s World Champion recently contemplated retirement at only 29 years of age

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 04, 2024 10:13 GMT
The AEW Women
The AEW Women's World Championship was established in October 2019. (Photo credit: Jamie Hayter's X)

Jamie Hayter made her much-awaited AEW return at the All In pay-per-view, that took place last month. She joined the Tony Khan-led company back in 2019 and has held the coveted AEW Women's World Championship once.

Hayter recently had a heart-to-heart with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up. During their interaction, the 29-year-old spoke about her career, life, All Elite return at Wembley Stadium, and more. Interestingly, she revealed that she was contemplating retirement when she was sidelined due to injury.

The former AEW Women's World Champion got injured in early 2023. Since Hayter was out of action for such a long time Paquette asked her if she considered hanging up her boots. Hayter stated that she did think about retirement when she wasn't wrestling.

also-read-trending Trending
"Absolutely. Sometimes it isn't necessarily the injury. It was 'I don't know if I want to.' It got to a point where I was like 'I don't know if I want to do it again'. I don't know why, maybe it was the pain, I wasn't sure. I really had to find myself again. Find my purpose and passion to do it again."

Furthermore, the two women discussed the unpredictability and uncertainty in the wrestling business.

Jamie Hayter had panic attacks before making her AEW comeback

In the same conversation mentioned above, the 29-year-old said that she had some panic attacks before making her All Elite Wrestling return at All In. However, the British star added that the moment was great and was glad that she could do it in her home country.

"Well, I definitely had a couple of panic attacks. I was so nervous but so happy to be back. I don't think anything could have been better than home. nothing beats home, does it? It was a great moment," she said [From 0:48 to 1:01]

youtube-cover

Jamie Hayter's first match on her return was against Harley Cameron on Dynamite, which ended with her triumph.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी