A 47-year-old WWE veteran has made a huge personal announcement three years after he retired. The star took to social media.

Titus O'Neil has been acting as a WWE ambassador for quite some time now, focusing more on that now that he stopped having matches. He received the Warrior Award in 2021 and quietly retired from in-ring competition. He has only been on commentary duty and made a few minor appearances since then.

Now, the star has taken to social media to announce the release of his book. The star said it would be about his journey as a father and how he had become the man he is today.

"NEW BOOK RELEASE 🚨 Today is THE DAY! My 2nd book, “Wrestling With Fatherhood: My Championship Journey To My Greatest Title Dad” is now available! Out of all my titles and accomplishments the title, Dad is the most renown! It has stretched me in all the best ways and made me into the man I am today. This book shares truths about my greatest wins and most difficult challenges. It shares stories of hope and encouragement not just to fathers, but to every parent."

He also encouraged fans to grab a copy of the book and thanked his kids for making him a "dad."

"Most importantly thank you to my kids for giving me the title, Dad! You all make me better every single day! Thank you for constantly being so selfless and loving me in all the ways you do! If you haven’t already, go grab your copy from Amazon! Share it with your friends, maybe even gift it to a dad you know," he wrote.

Titus O'Neil is a WWE Global Ambassador

Although he's retired from in-ring competition, Titus O'Neil has become an ambassador for WWE. He said that this new role kept him busy most of the time.

The star makes appearances at different company events and interacts with fans. It remains to be seen if he ever chooses to return to the ring.

