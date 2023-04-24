Former AEW World Champion is not on Roman Reigns' level right now, according to veteran 

Roman Reigns is arguably the most recognizable pro wrestling star today, and many stars are often compared to him. But according to Konnan, Reigns' former Shield brother Jon Moxley isn't on the same level as The Tribal Chief.

The storylines surrounding The Bloodline in WWE have been largely praised by both fans and veterans alike. Roman Reigns' portrayal during this run has also seemingly elevated the star miles above his former "Top Dog" gimmick. Reigns is undoubtedly the face of his promotion; meanwhile, the former Dean Ambrose is the top guy in AEW. But has The Purveyor of Violence emulated this rise?

Speaking on the latest Keepin' It 100, Konnan harshly responded to a fan criticizing Roman Reigns' pairing with The Usos, before noting that both Jon Moxley and Kazuchika Okada haven't achieved as much as Reigns.

"You sound like a mark, by the way, when you say ‘Oh, he needs the Usos.’ Bro, that’s an instrument to generate heat. Okay? But Roman’s been great at what he’s done. It’s [The Bloodline] is one of the best, if not the best storyline of the last twenty years of this business. (…) I don’t know enough about Okada and I don’t think [Jon] Moxley is doing what Reigns is doing, and to me Roman is the man right now." (01:55 onward).

Former WWE star Karlee Perez recently gave fans an insight into how Roman Reigns was during FCW before being called up to NXT. According to the star, she always knew The Tribal Chief would do great things in the industry.

Disco Inferno also believes that Roman Reigns is simply a better character than either star

Vince Russo recently discussed the differences in creative freedom between WWE and AEW and speculated that the lack of this could potentially be one way that stars like Jon Moxley could leave Tony Khan's company.

During the same episode, Disco Inferno notably chimed in and boldly claimed that Reigns is a better character.

"Let’s be honest, Roman’s vignettes and in-ring segments have been better than any of those guy’s matches or anything they’ve done. Period. This is just the way it is. That’s why Roman is over, ‘cause he’s a great actor and like everything he’s nailed it." (02:45 onward).

Could Jon Moxley eventually elevate his career to be considered on the same level as The Tribal Chief? Only time will tell, but the AEW fanbase is a firm believer of The Purveyor of Violence.

