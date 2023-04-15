WWE veteran outlines what could drive Jon Moxley away from AEW (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran believes Jon Moxley could eventually leave AEW if certain things don't go his way.

The Purveyor of Violence has been a major star in the Jacksonville-based promotion since he signed with the company in 2019. Moxley was also a dependable backstage presence during last year's infamous Brawl Out incident. While he has already re-signed with AEW, Vince Russo believes that certain factors could lead to him leaving the brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former writer explained how creative freedom was an important part of AEW's attraction for wrestlers. He also stated how the roster members could leave if their creative freedom were denied.

"Guys like the Young Bucks and Moxley, say whatever you want about the matches and what not. But there is a level of creativity in doing stuff out of the box and trying new things. You know if you've got a guy that's just writing the shows and it's... You are really not getting fed that outlet, your gonna feel the same way you felt in the WWE, regardless of how much money you are making and regardless of how much time off you have," said Russo. [From 08:52 to 09:22]

Jon Moxley had recently expressed frustration with AEW

While the BCC leader is a major star on Tony Khan's roster, he is apparently not pleased with some aspects of the company.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, Moxley expressed frustration about the backstage drama in the company.

"I spent eight years on the indies, spent a couple of years in WWE developmental, spent like eight years in WWE, I have never seen so much bulls**t drama in one place in my entire f**king life. I hate to say that, but it’s like—and I don’t know whether it’s the age of social media, s**t gets blown out of proportion, like one person types out one stupid f**king drunk tweet and all of a sudden, it’s all anyone wants to talk about," said Moxley.[From 11:55 to 12:24]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Moxley in AEW.

