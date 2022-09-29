Former AEW World Champion claims his feuds with Roman Reigns and multiple WWE talent helped him stay "relevant" in the business

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed that he wanted to work with young talent during his 2016 stint with WWE. He mentioned that those feuds helped him stay relevant.

Y2J, who is still going strong in the wrestling industry with a career spanning over 30 years, has had three different spells with the Stamford-based promotion. While he worked with some of the promotion's all-time greats during his first stint, Jericho did test himself against some of the young guys back in 2016.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Jericho explained that during his final spell in the global juggernaut, he wanted to work with the likes of Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. He also stated that working with him helped those budding talents and vice versa.

"It's what I have been doing since I came back to the WWE in '16 and I said, 'I don't want to work with Hunter anymore. I don't want to work with Shawn [Michaels], I don't want to work with Kane or Undertaker. I want to work with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns and Seth and all those guys, Claudio', Cesaro at the time. Working with those guys kept me relevant but it also built their names, and it built mine and it gave me a different mindset," said Jericho. [From 8:46 to 9:09]

He also said he picked up some important things from the youngsters.

"Remember the first time Seth Rollins did 'two topé's in a row. I was like this is now how...you do one dive in a match. But that helped me understand that there is a whole new way of playing the game here and I can do it. So let me just open my mind. And that led to go into Japan when the match we had, Kenny and I was one of the all time greats," Jericho added. [From 9:10 to 9:33]

AEW star Chris Jericho is the current ROH World Champion

There are very few superstars in the wrestling industry who have enjoyed a decorated career as AEW star Chris Jericho.

The Painmaker recently challenged Claudio Castagnoli to a match for the ROH World Championship at All Out pay-per-view and managed to dethrone him. After an intriguing battle, the veteran picked up the win by hitting a low blow and following it up with the Judas Effect.

The victory marked the beginning of Chris Jericho's 8th reign as world champion in the wrestling business. He has previously held the AEW World Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

