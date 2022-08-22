"You butterfly jean wearing dipsh*t" - Jim Cornette slams former AEW World Champion on recent comments

AEW has often come under fire from Jim Cornette, who has been vocal about his complaints surrounding the promotion's booking.

Cornette recently set his sights on a former AEW World Champion, who made some surprising statements.

Cornette has been in the wrestling industry since 1982 and has been amongst some of the most impressive minds involved with the sport.

Despite Jim Cornette's wealth of wrestling knowledge, the former wrestling manager has gotten into online spats with Kenny Omega.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran looked back on Hangman Page's recent interview. During this sit-down, Page claimed that he doesn't take advice from any of the legends on the AEW roster.

“And he said, ‘They may give me some advice every once in a while, yeah, I guess I listen… but really, I don’t think I need to ask for advice from these people because I’m part of the movement that started this company in this revolution. And we’ve done just fine. So do we really need that advice?'” Cornette said.

Cornette continued, lashing out at the former World Champion.

“Yeah, you butterfly jean wearing dipsh*t you really do need the advice, or else if you’d taken it you might actually be over now instead of a whiny little b*tch.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

The former manager additionally first reacted to Hangman Page when his statement first broke on social media.

According to Dave Meltzer, several AEW stars are reaching their breaking point within the promotion

In light of CM Punk's recent scathing promo against Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, rumors began to pop up that the issues stemmed from the locker room itself.

According to some reports, Punk's jab at the former World Champion wasn't expected in any way, shape, or form.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared his information on the current behind-the-scenes situation at All Elite Wrestling.

“It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled," Dave Meltzer said. "A ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys that has gotten much worse in recent weeks." [H/T WrestleTalk].

Currently, none of Meltzer's statements can be verified, and due to Tony Khan's tendency to keep behind-the-scenes issues private, they likely won't be. However, could things not be all sunshine and roses in AEW?

