"Goober here faces" - Jim Cornette brutally slams former AEW World Champion for his recent claims

Jim Cornette recently took harsh jibes at Hangman Adam Page for claiming to ignore veterans' advice in AEW.

Hangman Page is arguably one of the most beloved stars in All Elite Wrestling today. He defeated Kenny Omega to become the youngest ever AEW World champion in 2021. However, his fan-backed title reign was ended by CM Punk at the Double or Nothing event in May 2022.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy recently admitted to ignoring advice from wrestling veterans and doing things his own way:

"I don't take advice. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I'll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that," said Hangman.

However, the bold remarks didn't sit well with wrestling legend Jim Cornette. The former WWE manager took to Twitter to slam Page for his statement:

"[Hangman's remark] says all you need to know about the harsh reality Goober here faces if he ever tries to leave the AEW bassinet and put on some big boy pants without butterflies on them," said Cornette.

After some harsh words from the veteran wrestling personality, Hangman Page is yet to respond to Cornette.

Jim Cornette didnt want Hangman Page to win the AEW world title

After taking paternity leave, Hangman returned to AEW in October 2021 as a surprise entrant in the seven-man Casino Ladder match. He won the contest and earned a shot at Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

The two men collided at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021 in an instant classic bout. Hangman walked out holding the world title amid loud ''You deserve it" chants.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette vehemently opposed the idea of Page becoming the AEW World Champion:

"Page's time has come and gone. And actually, it was gone, to anybody with a lick of sense, months ago, when he booked to ride job guys and kids in masks around. That doomed him there. The only people that would buy into him as a World Champion are those who buy everything they [AEW] do," said Cornette.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity



What a glowup for that cowboy. Hangman Page went from tag teaming with Bullet Club members in NJPW, to becoming a (now former) AEW World Champion and being listed against OKADA at NJPW/AEW's Forbidden Door.What a glowup for that cowboy. Hangman Page went from tag teaming with Bullet Club members in NJPW, to becoming a (now former) AEW World Champion and being listed against OKADA at NJPW/AEW's Forbidden Door.What a glowup for that cowboy. ♥️🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YzX9Oq4fdz

This week's Dynamite saw CM Punk call out Hangman for a title rematch. However, the Dark Order member didn't show up. He earlier denied being a partner for The Young Bucks in the latter's trios title pursuit. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the talented wrestler.

