"I'm stubborn" - Former AEW World Champion makes a bullish claim about ignoring advice in Tony Khan's promotion

Hangman Page recently admitted to ignoring veterans' guidance in AEW, citing preference for a personal approach.

Hangman played a vital role in laying down the bricks of Tony Khan's promotion and his hard work and mass appeal were rewarded with a successful world title run. After being dethroned by CM Punk, the former Bullet Club member is being safely kept as a dark horse to bank upon.

Appearing at Galaxycon, the young gun disclosed his take on taking veteran advice in AEW:

"Oh boy, I don't know, I'm stubborn, I don't take advice. It's a good question and that's probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I'm a World Champion," said Page. (H/T: Fightful)

The former PWG star then boasted about his pride in following his own approach and making it work:

"I don't know that I need their advice. I'll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that," he added.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Hangman Page drops the World title to MJF in his hometown on Wednesday



Hangman Page wins the AEW World title at Full GearHangman Page drops the World title to MJF in his hometown on Wednesday Hangman Page wins the AEW World title at Full Gear ✅ Hangman Page drops the World title to MJF in his hometown on Wednesday❓ https://t.co/FzGZfkvku2

Tony Khan heaps praise on Hangman Page for his memorable run as AEW World Champion

Ever since AEW's inception in 2019, five stars have held the promotion's prestigious world title. Hangman Adam Page stood out for being the youngest person ever to clinch the top prize.

Page defeated Kenny Omega in a hard-hitting bout at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021. He led a fan-backed title campaign for over six months, comprising of stellar in-ring outings. However, his days as the world champion were numbered after an action-packed feud with CM Punk in May 2022.

Speaking on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Tony Khan opined that the Virginia-born star executed the best title run in the company:

"I believe the top prize in all of pro wrestling, against the greatest champion we’ve had, Hangman Page, the guy who knocked off Kenny Omega, he’s come in and he’s had, in my opinion, the best championship reign of anybody," said Khan.

(You can read more here)

ビリー 🌸 #Suzu5Star @SryItsBilly When it comes to character work, it doesn’t get better than hangman page.



I just love the amount of long term storytelling and development in the character of Adam Page. When it comes to character work, it doesn’t get better than hangman page.I just love the amount of long term storytelling and development in the character of Adam Page. https://t.co/zATPLHHc20

It's worth noting that Hangman Page lost significant momentum after dropping the world title to CM Punk. However, fans have always voiced their support for the Dark Order member. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the popular babyface ahead.

What do you think of Hangman Page's accomplishments so far? Sound off in the comment section below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Hangman Page deserves a shot to reclaim his title? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell