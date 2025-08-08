  • home icon
Former AEW World Champion takes a shot at The Young Bucks’s financial condition following the loss of EVP status

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 08, 2025 08:32 GMT
The Young Bucks have lost their EVP status. (Image via AEW YouTube)
The Young Bucks have lost their EVP status. (Image via AEW YouTube)

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are currently in a precarious situation. At All In 2025, they lost a massive tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. This resulted in them losing their prestigious on-screen EVP status.

Ever since Matt and Nick Jackson lost their EVP status, they have been deprived of several basic privileges. Their co-workers are disrespectful towards them, and every appearance on Dynamite is a humiliation ritual. Interestingly, even the internet wrestling community is in on this hilarious storyline. A few hours ago, Twitter user Redeadrobo posted a picture on the platform, which jokingly stated that Generation Me has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks were known as Generation Me during their brief TNA Wrestling run. Furthermore, their ring names during their time in the company were Max and Jeremy Buck. The duo responded to the above tweet with irritation and sarcasm. However, they were met with further humiliation when former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose roasted them again.

The Native Beast hilariously questioned Nick and Matt Jackson if they could even afford to tweet.

"Can y’all afford to tweet this?" wrote Rose.
The Young Bucks talk about their ongoing storyline

The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso. In this conversation, they revealed that whatever fans have been witnessing on Dynamite is their own making. Furthermore, they said that they don't mind embarrassing themselves on weekly TV and they are, in fact, having a lot of fun.

"We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them," said Matt Jackson.
Nick and Matt Jackson have held the AEW Tag Team Championship thrice. Hopefully, they will win these titles again someday.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
