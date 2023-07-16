Former AEW and WWE Superstar wins Impact X-Division Championship for the first time

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has just added a new title to his repertoire. He has just won the Impact X-Division Championship in swift fashion. Surprisingly, this was just a few weeks from his debut on IMPACT Wrestling.

Lio Rush is known to be a superstar who has competed for the top promotions in the world. He was seen competing in WWE, for both NXT where he became the Cruiserweight Champion, and the main roster, AEW, NJPW, and now IMPACT Wrestling.

The Man of the Hour challenged Chris Sabin for the title earlier at Slammiversary. To the surprise of many, the match was not as competitive as expected. Rush immediately jumped Sabin from the get-go, and this began a swift series of events, which ended with Rush hitting two straight Final Hours for the win.

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush now competing for IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush is now in a new chapter of his career, as he has now stepped foot in IMPACT Wrestling. He was seen previously competing for NJPW. For his debut on the promotion, he was seen in action against Jack Price.

He made short work of his opponent, with an excellent display of his speed and agility which he has been known for. He hit his Final Hour finisher to take the victory and start his IMPACT Wrestling career on a good note.

At this point, Lio Rush has found quick success in his new promotion, as he joins the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Kurt Angle as an X-Division Champion. He immediately starts this new chapter of his career on a high note.

