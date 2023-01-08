Former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participant challenges Paul Wight (The Big Show) to a blockbuster match

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently challenged AEW star Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) to a blockbuster encounter.

O'Neal participated in his first-ever match in the pro wrestling industry during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. He had a confrontation with Wight during the multi-man contest, but a match between the two hasn't materialized so far.

Shaquille O'Neal's only other in-ring outing was in a tag team clash, where he partnered with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the Crossroads special edition of Dynamite in 2021.

Recently, Diamond Sheik shared a video on Twitter with O'Neal, revealing the Billion Dollar Belt. The NBA legend and Sheik then proceeded to challenge Paul Wight and a partner of his choosing.

Paul Wight has previously opened up about a match against Shaquille O'Neal in AEW

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2021, Wight stated that a bout against O'Neal could easily happen in All Elite Wrestling as the latter has already competed in the promotion.

"I think it will happen now because there's not as much red tape. I mean, he's [Shaquille O'Neal] already competed here in AEW, had a great match with Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Shaq versus Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq. So hopefully, we'll be able to cut some more red tape and make that happen. He's been hitting the gym lately. Shaq is pretty big right now like he's a huge Shaq. I guess it is the best way to look at. I think he's a little nervous about me, so he's putting on a little size," said Wight.

While the bout hasn't taken place so far, it will be interesting to see if Shaquille O'Neal's latest tease does eventually lead to a dream clash between him and Paul Wight in AEW.

