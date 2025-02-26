Former champion accepts challenge to end 315+ day AEW Dynamite drought 

A former multi-time champion is gearing up for her first AEW Dynamite matchup in over three hundred days. The star in question, Deonna Purrazzo, will be taking on one of the Tony Khan-led company's fastest-rising prospects.

The Virtuosa is currently locked in a rivalry with Harley Cameron, which started sometime earlier, escalating after the up-and-comer cost Purrazzo an opportunity to challenge for the TBS Championship during a Four-Way contender's bout on Collision: Homecoming. This led to the Australian star facing Deonna's Vendetta stable-mate Taya Valkyrie on a later episode of the Saturday night show, and defeating her in singles action.

Cameron went on to challenge for the TBS Title herself on her home soil at Grand Slam Australia but was beaten by defending champion Mercedes Mone at the event.

Last week on AEW Collision, Harley addressed her motivation to succeed in the squared circle and vowed to prove her mettle in All Elite Wrestling. Her comments, in turn, elicited a response from Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie backstage.

The two women undermined Cameron's prior victory over La Wera Loca and mocked her for failing to prevail over The CEO at Brisbane earlier this month. Purrazzo then seemingly issued a challenge to Harley to face her, and the bout has now been made official for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

This will be Deonna's first match on the Wednesday night show since her win against Mariah May on April 17 last year. It remains to be seen how the former Impact Knockouts and ROH Women's World Champion will fare in her comeback.

Harley Cameron has big goals in AEW

While Deonna Purrazzo may not have a great opinion of Harley Cameron's in-ring potential (at least in kayfabe), the wrestling world has been very impressed by the multi-talented star's ascent over the past several weeks.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark on the heels of her loss to Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cameron spoke about deriving motivation from her defeat and voiced her desire to improve at the art of pro wrestling.

"I think that not winning that day lit a fire in me and I came home not feeling defeated, I came home feeling inspired. I want to do better, I want to be better, I want to learn more... I haven’t been doing it very long, I’m very proud of myself where I’m at now, but Mercedes is absolutely incredible. She’s one of the best wrestlers alive and it felt very good having that competitive match with her and she brought out something new in me, she pushed me to new levels and I took a lot of positivity away from it. I just wanna come back better than ever and that’s the goal." [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen how Harley will fare against an experienced grappler like Purrazzo one-on-one this week on Dynamite.

