Former champion in AEW mockingly clears the air on recent no-show at major event

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was absent from the recently concluded AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event. He explained his absence in a sarcastic fashion on Twitter.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were the reigning AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. They won the title on April 30, 2022 by defeating Los Vipers, Maravilla and Látigo, and Sexy Star II and Komander to win the titles at Triplemanía XXX.

They were scheduled to defend their titles at the latest AAA event but no showed for a third time. This led to WCW legend Konnan stripping them off the titles. Konnan stated that the couple not showing up for a third time caused him to make this decision.

Sammy Guevara responded to that claim in sarcastic fashion on Twitter.

"WTF!! All we asked for was to fly private & have a limo pick us up and have Brazilian food for lunch & dinner in our own locker room WTF! Konnan & AAA need to make this right," Sammy Guevara tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Samuel Guevara @sammyguevara @TheCovalentTV @Konnan5150 WTF!! All we asked for was to fly private & have a limo pick us up and have Brazilian food for lunch & dinner in our own locker room WTF! Konnan & AAA need to make this right @TheCovalentTV @Konnan5150 WTF!! All we asked for was to fly private & have a limo pick us up and have Brazilian food for lunch & dinner in our own locker room WTF! Konnan & AAA need to make this right

The Spanish God is no stranger to controversy. He had altercations with Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo backstage in AEW. The three-time TNT Champion was briefly suspended a few years back after his remarks about Sasha Banks resurfaced.

AEW's FTR lost their titles at AAA Noche de Campeones

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were not the only AEW stars to lose their titles at AAA Noche de Campeones. FTR lost the AAA Tag Team Championship at the event after losing to Dralistico and Dragon Lee.

FTR walked into the match as the IWGP and AAA Tag Team Championships. They had recently dropped the ROH Tag Team Championships to the Briscoes at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.

Prior to their loss to the Briscoes, the former Revival lost to the Acclaimed in a match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. They recently lost to the Gunn Club on an episode of Dynamite. The loss to Dragon Lee and Dralistico wrapped up a disastrous end to what was otherwise a sensational 2022 for the two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes