Two AEW stars stripped of world titles following absence from recent wrestling event; announced by Konnan

AEW sports a slew of different championship titles and additionally recognizes titles won by their contracted wrestlers at other promotions as well. However, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were shockingly stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after their no-show at the event.

Guevara and Melo quickly became the AEW fanbase's most hated couple when the two put on a rather obnoxious public display of affection. They soon got engaged and married in August 2022.

During the recent AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions), Konnan addressed the crowd and notified them of the AEW stars being stripped of the championships they were set to defend that night.

It came to light that the two of them were double-booked. Their participation in Dynamite last night resulted in the championships being vacated. Additionally, this was the third time Guevara and Melo failed to appear at an AAA event, which led to the promotion planning to go down this route.

Sammy Guevara was notably on thin ice with the AEW locker room not too long ago

While Guevara and Melo have not commented on their championships being stripped, fans can safely assume that the two are trying to repair relationships in the locker room. Sammy was infamously involved in backstage scuffles with both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo.

According to an October report from PWTorch's Wade Keller, the locker room didn't seem to have any personal issues with Sammy, but was exhausted by the numerous issues he was involved in.

"People like Sammy, but they groan at Sammy’s decision-making. I don’t know how the Sammy situation will be addressed going forward," Keller said. "So I think he’s going to have to grow up and mature a little bit. And I think there’s going to be some leadership steering him in that direction now." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen if Sammy Guevara will feature more prominently in All Elite Wrestling and possibly get back in the championship scheme of things again.

