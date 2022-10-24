AEW backstage attitude toward Sammy Guevara after recent dissension reportedly disclosed

AEW's locker room has been at the center of a number of controversial dissensions in the past few months, with Sammy Guevara being involved in two backstage brawls. A recent report on the locker room's attitude towards Guevara has been released, detailing a positive future for the star.

Sammy Guevara might have the full support of Chris Jericho, but over the past few months, the former TNT Champion has gotten into scuffles with both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo. These brawls might have brought attention to AEW, but many fans have been questioning his standing in the promotion ever since.

According to a report from Wade Keller at PWTorch, the AEW locker room isn't too happy with Guevara's various decisions but has no personal qualms with the star himself.

"People like Sammy, but they groan at Sammy’s decision-making. I don’t know how the Sammy situation will be addressed going forward. But I think there’s been two high profile situations with Sammy that it’s sort of like two strikes," said Keller.

Keller continued, claiming that there's still a way forward for The Spanish God within the promotion:

"So I think he’s going to have to grow up and mature a little bit. And I think there’s going to be some leadership steering him in that direction now." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Sammy Guevara isn't the only star with a ton of heat backstage, but like The Spanish God, the roster is reportedly open to working forward with CM Punk if he meets a single condition.

Sammy Guevara already seems to be looking forward, as the star recently opted not to comment on his controversy within AEW

After getting into two reported backstage brawls, many fans have wondered where the star would end up after his escapades. Despite all the questions, The Spanish God decided that some things are better left unsaid.

During episode #390 of his YouTube vlog, Guevara shared his stance on all the controversy behind him.

"I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you’re on this trajectory to where I am headed there’s gonna be people who do everything in their power to try to drag you down to their level. I know I’m above that so I’m not going to focus on any of that bullsh**. I’m gonna focus on where I am headed." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It remains to be seen what the star will get up to in AEW now that he's changed his perspective. Regardless, The Spanish God is set to take on Byran Danielson during the upcoming Dynamite.

