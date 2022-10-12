"That’s where I’m headed" - Sammy Guevara speaks up on recent controversy with former WWE US Champion in AEW

Sammy Guevara has opened up on his recent alleged altercation with Andrade El Idolo in AEW.

The Spanish God has been a hot topic because of his reported involvement in backstage conflicts. He was previously embroiled in a real-life rivalry with Eddie Kingston as well.

The last few days have given rise to reports of a dispute between him and Andrade El Idolo. This has painted Sammy Guevara as a major factor in the backstage turbulence of AEW, given past incidents.

Speaking on his recent YouTube vlog, Sammy spoke decisively about the issue.

"I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite, but man, I’m done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you’re on this trajectory to where I am headed there’s gonna be people who do everything in their power to try to drag you down to their level. I know I’m above that so I’m not going to focus on any of that bullsh**. I’m gonna focus on where I am headed, which is [he points to the sky]. They say the sky’s the limit, but there’s a whole universe out there and that’s where I’m headed man." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen how the Spanish God will progress in the Promotion in the coming weeks.

Road Dogg believes that the AEW star needs to toughen in light of his conflict with Andrade El Idolo

According to WWE veteran Road Dogg, Sammy Guevara has no place in the business if he cannot take hard hits.

Speaking on an episode of Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg laid out some harsh advice for the Spanish God:

"I don't even know how to compute that... If you don't want to be on either end of those receipts, then you're barking up the wrong tree as far as business opportunities," the Hall of Famer said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Alexis Quinnlee Wagner #justenjoywrestling @AlexisQWagner Everyone: Sammy Guevara and Tay are such horrible people and should die



Sammy and Tay: Running in the street to save turtles



I DON'T EVER WANNA SEE ANYONE SAY TAY AND SAMMY ARE HORRIBLE PEOPLE AGAIN Everyone: Sammy Guevara and Tay are such horrible people and should dieSammy and Tay: Running in the street to save turtlesI DON'T EVER WANNA SEE ANYONE SAY TAY AND SAMMY ARE HORRIBLE PEOPLE AGAIN

Only time will tell if the former TNT Champion will respond to the WWE veteran's comments in the future.

