"Don't even know how to compute that" - WWE veteran slams popular AEW star's complaints about Andrade El Idolo's in-ring performance

Road Dogg recently shared an interesting perspective on the heat between AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

The last few weeks have witnessed a lot of turbulence backstage in Tony Khan's Promotion. With Andrade El Idolo allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the Spanish God, AEW has yet another problem added to the lengthening list.

Sammy had apparently gone to the Mexican star with the complaint that the latter was hitting him too hard in the ring. This escalated into a physical brawl, with Andrade even throwing a punch at the former TNT Champion.

Speaking on an episode of Superstar Crossover, the veteran explained how he would have dealt with the situation.

"If I hit you really hard and it's too hard, I'm going to apologize to you anyway, like, 'Oh that's my bad dude, I caught you with that one.'" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He even stated that Guevara must have significant "intestinal fortitude" to speak out on the matter.

Furthermore, Road Dogg referenced the intense match between GUNTHER and Sheamus from last month's WWE Clash at the Castle, stating that hard hits are a part of this profession.

"I don't even know how to compute that... If you don't want to be on either end of those receipts, then you're barking up the wrong tree as far as business opportunities." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

HONORARY UCE @IAMROBB0 Sammy Guevara after getting into his 5th public beef with an AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara after getting into his 5th public beef with an AEW wrestler https://t.co/M8qmy5RLFw

However, it remains to be seen whether Sammy Guevara will respond to these comments in the coming weeks or not.

Booker T believes AEW star Sammy Guevara has a bright future

While Sammy Guevara was recently embroiled in another backstage dispute, Booker T believes that the Spanish God is on track to become a superstar.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had the following to say:

"My thing is man, this kid is, he is on a superstar trajectory but one thing about being on that trajectory, it could implode, like that. Literally, it could implode in the blink of an eye and then you wonder, 'What the hell happened?' In this business, you gotta be smart, the one way, the one thing along my route, as far as being smart is keep everybody out of your business and that means everybody on social media. You know, if that kid can do that, he perhaps has one of the brightest futures I've ever seen," added Booker. [25:52-26:35]

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship on Dynamite!



#AEW @sammyguevara 1 year ago today:Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship on Dynamite! 1 year ago today:Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the TNT Championship on Dynamite! #AEW @sammyguevara https://t.co/45sRJyaMUI

Will Sammy Guevara eventually make his way to greatness in AEW? Only time will tell.

