AEW locker room will reportedly work with CM Punk on only one condition

The AEW locker room could reportedly work with CM Punk upon the fulfillment of one condition.

The Second City Saint won the AEW World Title for the second time at All Out. However, his win was overshadowed by a verbal tirade that he delivered against Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks at the post-show media scrum. This reportedly led to a backstage brawl, which further resulted in several suspensions being handed out by Tony Khan.

According to recent reports, Punk may not return to the company since AEW is apparently looking to buy out the remainder of his contract.

As per a recent report from Fightful Select, several backstage talents stated that they were not interested in working in the same locker room as CM Punk. However, the condition was laid down that significant amends need to be made following his antics at the All Out for him to return to the company.

Furthermore, the report also stated that most All Elite Wrestling stars do not expect The Second City Saint to be back to the promotion in the future.

CM Punk is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at AEW All Out

Irrespective of the speculation surrounding his future, The Second City Saint's chances of getting in the ring anytime soon have been hindered as he suffered an injury.

CM Punk recently underwent surgery to heal a torn tricep that occurred during his September 4 world title bout versus Jon Moxley. Punk's stint on the sidelines is expected to last between six and eight months, which means March 2023 will be the earliest he will be able to compete again.

The Second City Saint seems to be on the road to recovery as planned, as he has been spotted a couple of times sporting an arm brace in public.

Recent reports have also stated that WWE could be monitoring Punk's situation and could be looking to bring the former world champion back to the promotion. This has also seemingly thwarted the termination of his contract with AEW, as the promotion is wary of him jumping ship.

